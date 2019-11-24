New list shows banned door-to-door salespeople in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. – Attorney General Derek Schmidt said a new list that is being published online can help more Kansans avoid a scam.

The list contains names of people that have been banned from doing door-to-door business in the state.

Those on the list have defrauded customers. They’ve been convicted of breaking the law in Kansas, banned from selling, and then are found to continue doing it.

“These are not straight up, run of the mill business people. These are people who have come to Kansas, they have run afoul of our law in a door-to-door sale,” Schmidt said.

People on the list have scammed others by offering asphalt paving, tree and lawn care, and even selling steaks.

The attorney general said to call the police if you find out that one of the 24 people currently on the list is doing business in the state.

“While there are good actors in the industry, just working hard trying to make a buck legitimately, there also are some really shady characters who will take advantage of being alone on a doorstep with no one else around, to bully, to push, or to deceive,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the list can grow if more people are caught breaking the law.

In May, a Topeka man was charged with breaking Kansas door-to-door sales laws, as well as other crimes, and sentenced to four years in prison.

You can see the list of the people and the crimes they committed here.