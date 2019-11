× Police investigating after dead body found near I-435 & Bannister

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man was found deceased along I-435 in South Kansas City.

According to police, officers were called to the area of I-435 and Bannister Road shortly before 8 a.m. to check on reports of a body in that area.

After arriving, officers located a deceased man on the northbound side of I-435.

There were no obvious signs of what caused the death, so police are continuing to investigate.