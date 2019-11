OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police hope newly-released surveillance photos will help them solve a felony theft and assault case.

The incident happened at around 95th & Quivira on November 14. It’s not immediately clear what was taken or who may have been attacked.

The people involved reportedly left in a red SUV just before 9:00pm.

Overland Park police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or submit a tip here.