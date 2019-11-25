Local Air Force veteran loses battle with liver disease, but benefit to raise money for family will go on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- A Blue Springs veteran FOX4 recently profiled as he was fighting end-stage liver disease has died. Chris Moyers leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

The community had planned a benefit for Saturday, Dec. 7. at Side Pockets in Blue Springs, and they say it will still go on but with a new focus. Funds raised will now go toward helping Chris' wife and daughters with memorial expenses and adjusting to their new life without him.

The benefit is a Texas Hold `Em tournament with raffles, silent and live auction to help the young family. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Texas Hold 'Em game will begin at 7 p.m. If you can't make it to the benefit and still want to support the Moyers family, you can do so here. The Side Pockets where the event is happening, 1237 MO-7, will also still collect Christmas gifts for Moyers daughters, ages 5 and 8, through Dec. 7.

His wife, Doria, said Chris was already enlisted in the Air Force Reserves when they met. He'd gone on deployments to Qatar and England and several U.S. deployments with the Air Force Fire Department.

During a stateside deployment, Chris suffered a devastating and life-altering injury.

"He was deployed in New York and fell carrying the jaws of life and kind of busted his back and had back surgery," Doria said.

The damage was severe, he had to medically retire in 2014, and ultimately, Chris became a full-time parent to the couple's two young daughters. But the scars and pain, physical and emotional, aren't over.

"We kept thinking our nightmare's going to end, our luck is going to turn around and it just got worse for him," Doria said.

A month ago, Chris turned bright yellow, which is a symptom of liver failure.

"The doctors have told me a lot of his symptoms were masked from his back pain," Doria said.

He spent time in the ICU at St. Luke's before he died. Doria, a Blue Springs teacher, also took time off of work to be with Chris during his final days. She said support from the schools and community gave them strength to keep fighting.

"You don`t realize how many people really care about you and love you until something happens and it's like, 'Whoa,'" Doria said during a previous FOX4 interview.

39.016951 -94.281615