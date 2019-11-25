Heart to Heart International pays it forward to local 6th grader girl who started Kids4Vets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- This FOX4 Pay It Forward Award goes to a little girl who has a big heart for veterans.

Brian Sink of Heart to Heart International nominated sixth grader Libby for the award, which comes with $400 cash.

Libby created Kids4Vets approximately four years ago and has since organized drives to collected hundreds of hygiene kits for veterans. She also has a kid-friendly blog about veterans so kids can learn.

"Just incredible effort by someone so young to acknowledge the contributions of veterans," Sink said. "So we want to do something special ."

See the surprise in the video above.

