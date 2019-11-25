Kansas Rep. Davids discusses bill to stop surprise medical billing and thoughts on impeachment inquiry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While the House Intelligence Committee focuses on its impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, other House members are just as busy doing their jobs.

Democratic Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids joined FOX4 Monday morning to discuss multiple new Bills she has introduced including one that would help prevent surprise medical billing.

Davids also discussed her thoughts on the ongoing House impeachment inquiry. Last month Davids backed the impeachment inquiry saying Trump's call for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden is “a clear abuse of power and far beneath of the office of the president.”

