KCPD posts images of unidentified suspects on new “Busted” webpage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police have a new tool to encourage the public to help them solve crimes.

The KCPD is expanding its website to get images of suspects in front of more eyeballs.

With surveillance cameras nearly everywhere we go nowadays, detectives are getting more video and photos of crimes than ever. And often these images are the only leads police have to solve crimes.

The photos are sharp enough to identify individuals, police just need the right people to see them.

So beginning Monday on the KCPD website, police are showcasing their "Busted" platform: A collection of surveillance images from felony crimes, where you can receive a TIPS Hotline reward if you can help detectives identify who is in the pictures.

"When they submit their tip, it’s like any other TIPS Hotline tip," said Capt. Terry Freed, who helped develop the initiative. "It's anonymous. They don’t have to divulge their name, who they are. They submit the tip. If a detective solves a crime based on that tip, they can get a reward."

Rewards for information on felony crimes begin at $1,000 and many of the images on the Busted site are connected to crimes like robberies, burglaries and aggravated assaults.

Police are hoping the page on their website, which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will result in getting more criminals off the streets.

Images will remain on the site for about 30 days or until suspects are identified. To see if you can help police capture some criminals, click or tap here.