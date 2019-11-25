FOX4 Forecast: Magnificent Monday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're off to a mild start in Kansas City with temperatures expected to climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon! Enjoy it because there are some big changes on the way as we head towards Thanksgiving. We're tracking two systems that will move into the middle part of the country and could impact regional travel. We'll break down the latest on the timeline and what to expect in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page