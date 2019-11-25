Legends Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Legends Outlets will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive year.

An email from the shopping center said that while some retailers and restaurants may choose to continue operations on Nov. 28, the shopping center will be closed.

The Legends Outlets will reopen Friday, Nov. 29 at 6 a.m., for those who want to go Black Friday shopping.

The shopping center hosted its annual Legendary Tree Lighting Ceremony  Saturday, Nov. 16 so the Christmas lights will be on display for early shoppers and late shoppers.

