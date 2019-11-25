Mayor Lucas, Gov. Parson and other leaders create concrete plans for violent crime prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas spent much of Monday in Jefferson City, talking violent crime prevention.

Lucas, along with Gov. Mike Parson and other leaders from across the state, are hoping to make Missouri a safer place to live.

The mayor said in Monday's meeting that they drew up three concrete ideas to tackle violent crime.

First, they want new gun laws passed to keep weapons out of the hands of juveniles and domestic violence abusers, among others. Kansas City has already done that at the municipal level.

Second, they're looking for more money for community mental health patients, in order to keep them out of emergency rooms and jails. Third, they're hoping for money for witness protection.

Lucas said the discussion was far from one-sided.

"What we had in the room were a bunch of Republicans, Democrats, farm folks, city people, country people," Lucas said. "All of us realized that this is a problem we can't handle anymore, and it's a problem we need to make sure we're addressing and taking concrete steps."

Lucas wants to emphasize that when it comes to what he calls, "responsible gun reform," he, along with other leaders don't want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens -- just the ones who shouldn't have them in the first place.