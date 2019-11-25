Missouri inmate accused of urinating in his jail cell, kicking deputy in groin

Kurtis Campbell

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been accused of urinating in his jail cell and then kicking a sheriff’s deputy in the groin.

On Sunday, Camden County sheriff’s deputies were helping Lake Ozark police with 22-year-old inmate Kurtis Campbell, according to a news release.

Campbell had allegedly been trying to flood his jail cell by urinating in it. Deputies were accompanying Campbell and police to a nearby hospital to determine if he was “fit for confinement” when the 22-year-old became combative, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies were helping Campbell to a patrol car, he allegedly kicked a deputy in the groin. When they arrived back at the county jail, Campbell again tried to kick more deputies in the groin, officials say.

Campbell has been charged with third-degree assault on a special victim and fourth-degree assault. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

