One person arrested after allegedly making threat aimed at Blue Valley Northwest High School

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Students, staff and parents will notice additional police at one local school Monday after officers arrested a person who allegedly threatened violence against the school.

The principal at Blue Valley Northwest High School sent the following email to parents Sunday night:

“Husky families, earlier this evening we learned there was a threat of violence against our school community. We immediately notified local authorities to determine the credibility of the threat. We were informed tonight by police that a suspect is in custody. Thank you to those who shared concerns about what they saw or heard. We are a close community with many trusted relationships. It is because of those relationships that we were aware of the threat and able to ensure the safety of our school family. Thank you for your support.”

The principal did not share details about the exact nature of this threat.

FOX4 has reached out to both the Blue Valley School District and Overland Park Police to learn more and have not yet heard back.