One person shot in front of Big T’s Bar B Q during robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed to FOX4 that one person has serious injuries following a robbery that turned violent in front of Big T's Bar B Q Monday.

According to police, the incident happened at the restaurant near Blue Parkway and Hardesty Avenue just after noon.

Police did not release many details surrounding the investigation, but they did say one person was shot during that robbery. The shooter was then seen heading east on Blue Parkway away from the scene with an undisclosed amount.