Ingredients:

8 cups apple cider

4 cups bourbon or other whiskey

1 cup coarse salt

1 cup granulated sugar

1 large onion, quartered

6-8 bay leaves

For the Spice-Herb Butter:

2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

4 tablespoons Plowboys BBQ Yardbird

Rub 2 tablespoons each fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, chopped

2 tablespoons granulated garlic Zest

and juice of 2 lemons

Plowboys Shaved Brussels Sprout Slaw

Ingredients:

5 cups shaved Brussels sprouts*

1/2 cup pecans

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

1/2 cup crumbled crispy bacon

2 hardboiled eggs, diced

Hard Apple Cider Vinaigrette:

1/4 cup hard apple cider

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon dry basil

1/3 cup olive oil Salt and pepper

