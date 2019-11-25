Plowboys apple-bourbon smoked turkey

Ingredients:
8 cups apple cider
4 cups bourbon or other whiskey
1 cup coarse salt
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large onion, quartered
6-8 bay leaves
For the Spice-Herb Butter:
2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature
4 tablespoons Plowboys BBQ Yardbird
Rub 2 tablespoons each fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, chopped
2 tablespoons granulated garlic Zest
and juice of 2 lemons
Plowboys Shaved Brussels Sprout Slaw
Ingredients:
5 cups shaved Brussels sprouts*
1/2 cup pecans
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
1/2 cup crumbled crispy bacon
2 hardboiled eggs, diced
Hard Apple Cider Vinaigrette:
1/4 cup hard apple cider
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/2 teaspoon dry basil
1/3 cup olive oil Salt and pepper
