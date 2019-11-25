Shooting near Ohio Ave. and North 9th in KCK leaves one person dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- KCK police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.

It happened along Ohio Avenue near North 9th Street before 7:41 a.m.

Several people called 911 to report that they heard multiple gunshots. One neighbor told police there were two cars that were chasing each other, then they heard gunshots.

Responding officers found one car along Ohio Avenue. That's where they found the shooting victim.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity or a suspect description. They did say the two vehicles were involved in a similar shooting a few days ago.