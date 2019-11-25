× Supreme Court blocks House from receiving Trump financial records for now

The House of Representatives will not get President Donald Trump’s financial records for now, the Supreme Court said on Monday.

The ruling is a win for Trump, who is fighting on several fronts to shield the records from becoming public.

In a brief order, the court granted the President’s emergency request to block a subpoena from House Democrats to his long-time accounting firm from moving forward. There were no noted dissents.

The justices set up an expedited briefing schedule to hear arguments from both sides on whether the court should agree to hear Trump’s appeal this term. The President must file his opening brief on or before December 5.

The House has said it could move forward with an impeachment vote by the end of December.