Weight loss blogger Cindy Newland shares recipe for pumpkin pie bars

Ingredients:
Crust layer
1/2 cup oat flour gluten free
1/2 cup almond flour
1/4 cup coconut sugar or sugar of choice
1/2 tsp cinnamon
3 Tbsp oil I used avocado
pinch salt
Pumpkin Pie layer
15 oz canned pumpkin
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 Tbsp cornstarch
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla extract
pinch salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Add all of the crust ingredients except the oil into a food processor. Process while slowly adding the oil until the crust starts to clump together.
Firmly press the mixture into a loaf pan. Bake 10 minutes.
Mix the Pumpkin Pie layer ingredients together until well combined. Pour over the baked crust. Bake for 40-45 minutes.
Chill for at least an hour before serving. It gets better the longer it chills. Enjoy!