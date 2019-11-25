Weight loss blogger Cindy Newland shares recipe for pumpkin pie bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

Crust layer

1/2 cup oat flour gluten free

1/2 cup almond flour

1/4 cup coconut sugar or sugar of choice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

3 Tbsp oil I used avocado

pinch salt

Pumpkin Pie layer

15 oz canned pumpkin

1/4 cup maple syrup

2 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

pinch salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add all of the crust ingredients except the oil into a food processor. Process while slowly adding the oil until the crust starts to clump together.

Firmly press the mixture into a loaf pan. Bake 10 minutes.

Mix the Pumpkin Pie layer ingredients together until well combined. Pour over the baked crust. Bake for 40-45 minutes.

Chill for at least an hour before serving. It gets better the longer it chills. Enjoy!