1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Kansas City’s eastside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police is investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting call was reported just before 7:15 p.m. near 30th and Cypress.

One person was reported dead at the scene and another has injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

