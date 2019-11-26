1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on Kansas City’s eastside

Posted 7:45 pm, November 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, November 26, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police is investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday night.

The shooting call was reported just before 7:15 p.m. near 30th and Cypress.

One person was reported dead at the scene and another has injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

No suspect information has been released at this time. Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as new details become available.

