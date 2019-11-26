Here’s how to carve a perfect turkey this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. — One of Portland’s oldest restaurants, Huber’s Cafe, is famous for their turkeys. They serve a lot of turkey dinners. Dozens a day, hundreds a month and thousands per year.

For Thanksgiving this year, the KOIN digital team wanted to learn how to correctly carve that turkey. So, they leaned on the expert carvers at Huber’s for our lessons.

Watch the video as master turkey carver Julian, who has been carving turkeys at Huber’s for almost two decades, takes you step-by-step through the best way to carve apart your turkey this year.