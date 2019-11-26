I-70 closed in western Kansas due to winter storm

HAYS, Kan. — Drivers traveling on I-70 to and from Colorado or western Kansas will have to take an alternate route.

Severe winter weather has closed a stretch of westbound I-70 from Hays to the Colorado border. I-70 is shut down in both directions from Colby to the Colorado border.

Other roads closures include U.S. 36 from Atwood to the Colorado border, U.S. 40 from Oakley to the Colorado border, K-27 from Sharon Springs to the Nebraska border and K-161 from Bird City to the Nebraska border.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for nine Kansas counties and winter weather advisories for several more.

Forecasters predicted accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Elsewhere, more than 2 feet of snow had fallen in northern Colorado and about a foot fell in southern parts of Wyoming by Tuesday morning.

You can keep up with Kansas road conditions by visiting the KanDrive portal here.

As roads close, please don't drive around the barricades. Doing this is a misdemeanor and it not only puts your life at risk but also ours when we have to rescue you! Btw, secondary roads are going to be just as bad if not worse than I-70, it's not worth your life! pic.twitter.com/9FfNNNjGoN — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) November 26, 2019