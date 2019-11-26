Judge blocks Trump administration from denying immigrants visas over lack of health insurance

PORTLAND, Ore. –A federal judge in Oregon has blocked the Trump administration from denying immigrants visas unless they can prove they will have health insurance.

Judge Michael Simon ruled that “the President’s Proclamation requiring legal immigrants to show proof of health insurance before being issued a visa by the State Department is inconsistent with the INA,” referring to the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Simon had previously temporarily barred the administration from implementing the policy, and has now granted a nationwide preliminary injunction pending resolution of the case.