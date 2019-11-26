KCK police identify man killed in shooting near 9th and Ohio Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have identified the person killed in a shooting Monday morning.

KCK police say just after 6:30 a.m. Monday officers were informed of a shots fired call in the area of 6th and Tauromme Ave. Several more call came which lead officers near 9th and Ohio Ave. where they found a white four door vehicle with a man dead inside from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Juan Nevarez, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

Police said the two vehicles were involved in a similar shooting a few days ago.