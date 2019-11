KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. near 57th and Parallel Parkway, near Crestwood Apartments.

Police say the victim is in serious condition.

At this time it is unknown what lead up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KC Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.