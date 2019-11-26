× KCPD needs help finding 39-year-old man with autism who walked away from 51st and Lydia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 39-year-old man.

Police said Anthony Young has not been seen since Tuesday, Nov. 19 near 51st and Lydia. He was wearing a red T-shirt with a pair of stone washed jeans when he walked away from the area.

Young is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Young has autism and other medical conditions that require medication.

If you see him call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5136.