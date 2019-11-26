Local foundation challenges Kansas City metro to collect 2,000 turkeys in 24 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local foundation is challenging the metro community to collect 2,000 turkeys in just 24 hours.

It's part of the "Know Joey?" Foundation's 12th annual Turkey Tuesday.

There are drop off location on the Kansas and Missouri side, creating a friendly competition. From 8 a.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday it's all about giving back and donating. Then, on Wednesday the giving out begins.

"This thing is making a difference," founder Joey Thomas said.

A dinner table without food is an unfortunate reality for some families across the metro, even on Thanksgiving, but not if the Know Joey? Foundation can help it.

The foundation that focuses on entrepreneurial development in young men puts on a turkey and food drive every year, something Thomas has spent a third of his life doing.

"In between Missouri and Kansas, our goal is 2,000 turkeys," Thomas said.

Before the distribution on Wednesday, it's a battle between Kansas and Missouri to see who can collect the most of the main course.

"Kansas, we won last year, so we're going to win again this year," volunteer Linda Brown said.

"Last year they won, but I don't think that will ever happen again in life," Thomas said.

It's also a challenge to community members who are in need that next year they will be in a position to give.

"Having that challenge and having that level of accountability," Thomas said, "giving them a reason why is something that keeps us motivated, and I think it's something that the community looks forward to."

Just like Linda Brown. She runs a KC daycare and picks up turkey donations for her families.

"When you're talking about parents being grateful, because a lot of them were single parents that may not have had the turkeys," Brown said. "Anytime I can help my parents and make sure that the children are getting fed, it just does your heart good."

After seeing their tears of joy, Brown wanted to join the Turkey Tuesday team. This is now her fourth year volunteering.

"So it's just like wow," Angela Batts said. "And that's what we want to do, flip it! If somebody's a blessing to you, be a blessing to others."

There's still time to drop off turkeys in Missouri and Kansas or make a monetary donation at the KnowJoeyFoundation.org.

The volunteers will make a midnight run to Walmart and buy more turkeys with that money.