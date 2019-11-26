Local veteran’s dying wish granted as beloved shepherd, Lady is adopted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local veteran suffering from a terminal illness had one last wish for his beloved dog. To find someone that loves her as much as he does.

Staff members at KC Pet Project worked overtime this past week to find a new home for a very special 5-year-old brindle shepherd named Lady.

Earlier this week, KC Pet Project announced that Lady has been adopted by a very nice gentleman from Independence who took Lady home Monday.

Lady had been a trusted companion to the veteran for the last five years. Sadly, her owner, suffering from a terminal illness, has checked into a local hospice care facility.

“He adopted her right after his wife passed away,” ToriFugate said, with KC Pet Project. “And he needed a friend, and Lady has been a friend to him for the past five years.”

“This story just really hit home with all of us,” Fugate said. “This is our mission, to help take care of pets like Lady and be able to, hopefully, deliver the news to him in time that his dog will be taken care of for the rest of her life.”

