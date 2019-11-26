Man attacked, robbed in South Plaza hopes experience will remind others to be cautious

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's note: Some might find photos used in the video above to be graphic.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A South Plaza man trying to help a woman with directions was pistol whipped and robbed.

"This is a situation where I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time," Sheldon Smith said.

It was early in the morning on Nov. 9 around 1 a.m. Smith said he was walking home on Walnut Street from a night with friends on the Plaza.

"Once I got to my parking lot, there was a girl that approached me to ask for directions," Smith said. "When I pulled out my phone to give her a hand, she pistol whipped me in the back of my head and put a gun to my face."

Smith said it's not something he expected to happen in South Plaza.

"She just said, 'Give me your phone and give me your wallet and get on the ground,'" Smith said. "I'm just glad that I did what I did and didn't give her a reason to pull the trigger that night."

He said once she got his phone and wallet, an SUV pulled up, she got in and sped off.

"You're just kind of in shock, you know. You don't really know what to think or what to do," Smith said. "So the first thing I could think of was come back into my apartment and get help as quickly as possible."

He said his phone and wallet can be replaced, and his wounds have healed. However, he wants to remind his neighbors to be careful. He said the Plaza can feel safe, but you don't know what might be waiting for you.

Smith said even though this happened, he still loves his neighborhood and his city.

"I don't believe it's a reflection of the area or the people who live in the area," Smith said. "I do believe that Kansas City is on the up and up. If I had to do it again, and somebody asked me for help, I hope that I would provide that, but at least just be a little more cautious, and make sure that I'm not putting myself in a position to be at risk."

Police are asking if you know anything about this robbery to call their TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. There could be a cash reward involved for tips leading to a conviction.