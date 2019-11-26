× Man dies after shooting near Manchester Avenue and East 50th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating a shooting that turned deadly early Tuesday as a homicide.

According to police, around 11:15 p.m. Monday officers were dispatched to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 50th Street to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound. The provided first aid and crews took the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

If you saw anything in this area, please call Homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS, a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.