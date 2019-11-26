Man dies after shooting near Manchester Avenue and East 50th Street

Posted 12:26 pm, November 26, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are now investigating a shooting that turned deadly early Tuesday as a homicide.

According to police, around 11:15 p.m. Monday officers were dispatched to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 50th Street to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside with a gunshot wound. The provided first aid and crews took the victim to a local hospital where he later died.

If you saw anything in this area, please call Homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-TIPS, a reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.