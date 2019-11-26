NCAA upholds Missouri football, baseball and softball postseason ban for tutor misconduct

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The NCAA announced Tuesday that the appeals committee will uphold Mizzou's infractions penalties.

In March Missouri submitted its appeals brief to the NCAA in an attempt to limit or overturn what it believes are overly harsh sanctions in the case of a rogue former tutor.

The school argued in the 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations, and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.

"Today, about 180 student-athletes who had nothing to do with the actions of one rogue part-time employee will pay a steep price," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement. "NCAA enforcement officials noted that prior to the violation the university employed a robust institutional system to ensure rules compliance. Once the problem was known, we self-reported immediately, held individuals accountable and cooperated with the investigation in what NCAA officials described as 'exemplary' fashion."

The case began in late 2016 when a tutor, Yolanda Kumar, acknowledged she had violated NCAA rules by doing course work and ensuring athletes in football, baseball and softball passed certain courses.

Missouri launched its own investigation after Kumar made statements about the academic fraud on social media, and then began working hand-in-hand with the NCAA on its probe. The school self-imposed many penalties, and Sterk admitted he thought its forthcoming nature would result in leniency.

Instead, the NCAA hammered the Tigers with severe penalties that received widespread condemnation. Among those who took umbrage were U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, many state officials, and coaches and administrators at rival institutions.

The football, baseball and softball teams were banned from the postseason for a year, the entire athletic department was placed on probation, and Missouri was docked scholarships and given recruiting restrictions. All of those penalties are on hold during the appeal.

"Despite this frustrating and disappointing outcome, the University of Missouri and Mizzou Athletics will continue to stand for integrity, and we will become stronger despite the challenges we are faced with today," MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in a statement. "We have outstanding student-athletes in all three affected programs and they are building something special here at Mizzou."

Below is the full list of penalties:

Three years of probation.

A 10-year show-cause order for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing the tutor must restrict her from any athletically related duties.

A 2018-19 postseason ban for the baseball and softball programs.

A 2019-20 postseason ban for the football program.

A vacation of records in which football, baseball and softball student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the matches impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.

A five-percent reduction in the amount of scholarships in each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year.

Recruiting restrictions for each of the football, baseball and softball programs during the 2019-20 academic year, including: A seven-week ban on unofficial visits. A 12.5 percent reduction in official visits. A seven-week ban on recruiting communications. A seven-week ban on all off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations. A 12.5 percent reduction in recruiting-person or evaluation days.

A disassociation of the tutor. Details of the disassociation can be found in the public report (self-imposed by the university).

A fine of $5,000 plus 1 percent of each of the football, baseball and softball budgets.

The University of Missouri unanimously approved a raise and extension for football coach Barry Odom in December, extending his coaching duties through 2024. He was also guaranteed an enhanced incentive package of more than $1.8 million for players’ academic and athletic performance.

MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright and Athletic Director Jim Sterk will host a news conference at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Sprint Center ahead of the men's basketball game at 6 p.m. against the Oklahoma Sooner.

Read the university's entire statement below:

We are deeply disappointed and appalled by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee’s decision to shirk its responsibilities and simply uphold sanctions that are not consistent with precedent or even common sense.

Despite this frustrating and disappointing outcome, the University of Missouri and Mizzou Athletics will continue to stand for integrity, and we will become stronger despite the challenges we are faced with today. We have outstanding student-athletes in all three affected programs and they are building something special here at Mizzou.

We are grateful for everyone who has supported Mizzou and our “Make it Right” campaign over these last several months, and during the nearly 19 weeks it took to reach this troubling conclusion.

Today’s decision raises serious questions about whether the current NCAA enforcement system encourages or discourages cultures of compliance and integrity. While we have exhausted our NCAA appeal avenues, we will continue to advocate for meaningful reform within the NCAA enforcement process.

Meanwhile, a recent case involving Mississippi State University with similar circumstances as Mizzou’s yielded a very different result. MSU, like us, acted with the highest integrity. MSU’s case followed a new NCAA process that was not available to us and resulted in an outcome that, we believe, was more reasonable given the circumstances. The inconsistency of these decisions make it difficult for anyone to comprehend how Mizzou could receive such harsh sanctions.

In its decision on our case, the appeals committee wrote that a greater discussion and a better process is needed. We could not agree more.

It wrote: “This committee believes it is critical for the NCAA membership to discuss and evaluate the application, assessment and precedential value of infractions cases not only when parties agree on mitigating and aggravating factors, but also the appropriate precedential value and approach for cases in the entirety of the infractions processes. Doing so would better equip this committee and the Committee on Infractions in discharging its duties, and in turn improve the infractions process and yield better guidance for the membership as a whole.”

We strongly disagree that the appeals committee did not have the power to correct this mistake. The point of this process was not to use a formula to reach a conclusion, but to bring the benefit of consideration and judgement to achieve consistency with its final decision.

We know our dedicated Mizzou fans will help us right this wrong by filling the stands and rooting for our Tigers. We deeply appreciate the outpouring of support from every corner of the state and Tiger fans around the country who united behind Mizzou and our student-athletes who proudly wear the Black & Gold.

