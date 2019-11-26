New Royals ownership group includes familiar names such as KC native and actor Eric Stonestreet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the same day the Kansas City Royals introduced the franchise’s controlling owner local businessman John Sherman during a news conference at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday, they also released the list of everyone in the ownership group that also owns a potion of the franchise.

Actor and Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet, who is known for consistently supporting the Royals is on that lengthy list.

The others include:

Brooks Sherman Knothole Sports, LLC

Paul Edgerley Co-Founder/Managing Director

VantEdge Partners

Bill Gautreaux Managing Partner, MLP Holdings

Carl Hughes Hughes Sports, LLC

Terry Matlack Co-Founder/Managing Director, VantEdge Partners PJM Baseball, LLC

The Dunn Family and JE Dunn

The Lockton Family

Michael Haverty The Michael and Marlys

Haverty Family

Seventh Inning Stretch, LP

Peter and Veronica Mallouk President, Creative Planning

Rob Kaplan Business Leader/Venture Philanthropist

PlayBallKC LLC

Alan Atterbury, Blue Note, LLC

J.B. Hebenstreit, Don Wagner

Mariner Kemper UMB Financial Corporation, along w/the Kemper Family

Kent McCarthy President and Founder, Jayhawk Capital Management

Jay A. Pack President, Pack Family Partnership Dan Dees Co-Head of Investment Banking, Goldman Sachs

Mark Demetree Chairman, MCD Investments LLC

Last week MLB comissioner Rob Manfred confirmed league owners unanimously approved the sale of the Kansas City Royals to local businessman John Sherman and these co-investors.

The ownership group will be the third owner of the Royals since they were formed in 1969 when Ewing Kauffman brought the team back to KC.

In August David Glass released the following statement after news broke of the sale. It said, in part: “The decision to sell the Royals was difficult for our family. Our goal, which I firmly believe we’ve achieved, was to have someone local, who truly loved the game of baseball and who would be a great steward for this franchise going forward.”

“In John Sherman we have found everything we were looking for in taking ownership of this franchise.” Read Glass’ full statement below.

“I am enormously grateful to David and the Glass Family for this extraordinary opportunity,” Sherman said, “and am humbled by the chance to team up with a distinguished group of local investors to carry forward and build on this rich Kansas City Royals legacy.”

“Our goal will be threefold: to compete for a championship on behalf of our fans; to honor their passion, their experience and their unwavering commitment; and to carry their hopes and dreams forward in this great Kansas City region we all love — for decades to come.”

Glass purchased the Royals in 2000 for $96 million. USA Today reports he sold the club for $1 billion though the Royals have not confirmed that.