Will KC get hit hard with snow this winter? FOX4 meteorologists make their predictions

Posted 9:52 pm, November 26, 2019, by , , and
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Winter hasn't officially started, and we've already seen several measurable snowfalls in Kansas City.

Is this just the beginning of a cold, snowy winter? Or did we get the nasty weather out of the way early this season?

The FOX4 weather team used a little science, a little folklore and a little instinct to derive their winter weather predictions this year.

Check out the video above to see what meteorologists Joe Lauria, Michelle Bogowith, Karli Ritter and Garry Frank think this winter will bring to the metro.

