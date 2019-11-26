Winter storm clips northwest corner of Kansas, shuts down large portion of I-70

QUINTER, Kan. — A winter storm has clipped the northwest corner of Kansas, closing roads and some schools in a largely rural area.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says sections of Interstate 70, U.S. 36 and U.S. 40 near the state’s western border with Colorado were closed Tuesday, while other roads in the area are partially or completely snow covered. The department urged drivers to avoid travel if possible as conditions worsen.

As of noon Tuesday, I-70 is shut down from Goodland, Kansas into Denver.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for nine Kansas counties and winter weather advisories for several more. Forecasters predicted accumulations of 5 to 10 inches (12.7 to 25.4 centimeters).

Elsewhere, more than 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow had fallen in northern Colorado and about a foot (30 centimeters) fell in southern parts of Wyoming by midmorning.

