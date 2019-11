NEW YORK — The Golden Regiment from Blue Springs High School is spending Thanksgiving in New York City.

The band was invited to march in the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. (CT) this Thursday.

Band members have spent the last year raising money to make the trip. They plan to play Sheryl Crow’s “Soak up the Sun” and another song when they perform.

See a handful of fun photos from their trip so far above!