Olathe 16-year-old charged in burglary that ended with police shooting another teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- According to the Johnson County Prosecutors office, a 16-year-old is now charged in a burglary that led to officers shooting an armed 16-year-old and arresting another.

According to police, it started with a home burglary where guns were stolen. Officers said they were investigating that burglary when they happened upon two teenagers with guns.

People who live near South Cardinal Drive near East Cedar Street, just west of MidAmerica Nazarene Collage, said they heard at least a dozen shots fired in the street just after midnight Monday morning.

Video from a doorbell camera caught the tense situation.

Police said they were eventually forced to shoot one of the teenagers.

Police said the 16-year-old who was shot is recovering in the hospital and another teenager was taken into custody.

People who saw the incident said there were more than two teenagers involved.