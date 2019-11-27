Stay Weather Aware Tuesday, Wednesday due to strong winds

Pierpont’s coffee-crusted kabocha squash

Posted 7:17 am, November 27, 2019,

Bourbon Currants

Ingredients:

1 c. bourbon or whiskey
10 oz. currants
1/2 oz. honey
pinch of kosher salt
pinch of ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine all and cook on medium heat until whiskey has reduced to a thick syrup

 

Coffee Rub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. ancho chili powder
1 tbsp. ground decaf coffee
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. kosher salt

Directions:

Combine and mix thoroughly

 

Farro

Ingredients:

10 oz. farro
Extra Virgin olive oil, as needed
2 1/2 oz. shallots
1 1/2 oz. garlic, minced
1 c. Chardonnay
1 tsp. kosher salt
Pinch of white pepper
1/4 c. edamame, shelled
1 tbsp. garlic butter
1/2 tsp. rosemary, fresh, minced
1 tbsp. Italian parsley, fresh, minced

1/2 tsp. sage, fresh, minced

Directions:

  1. Sauté the garlic and shallot in the olive oil until garlic is softened and shallots are translucent.
  2. Add the wine, water, edamame, salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
  3. Reduce to a simmer and cook until al dente (15-20 minutes). Drain off any excess liquid.
  4. Add herbs and garlic butter off heat.

Kabocha Squash

  1. Slice squash in half from stem to base.
  2. Arrange on a perforated hotel pan and steam for 15 minutes.
  3. Allow to cool at room temp.
  4. Chill the squash. Then deseed using a metal spoon and peel.
  5. Apply a generous coating of the coffee rub to the squash and finish cooking in an oven at 350 degrees.

