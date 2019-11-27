Pierpont’s coffee-crusted kabocha squash

Bourbon Currants

Ingredients:

1 c. bourbon or whiskey

10 oz. currants

1/2 oz. honey

pinch of kosher salt

pinch of ground black pepper

Directions:

Combine all and cook on medium heat until whiskey has reduced to a thick syrup

Coffee Rub

Ingredients:

1 tbsp. ancho chili powder

1 tbsp. ground decaf coffee

1 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. kosher salt

Directions:

Combine and mix thoroughly

Farro

Ingredients:

10 oz. farro

Extra Virgin olive oil, as needed

2 1/2 oz. shallots

1 1/2 oz. garlic, minced

1 c. Chardonnay

1 tsp. kosher salt

Pinch of white pepper

1/4 c. edamame, shelled

1 tbsp. garlic butter

1/2 tsp. rosemary, fresh, minced

1 tbsp. Italian parsley, fresh, minced

1/2 tsp. sage, fresh, minced

Directions:

Sauté the garlic and shallot in the olive oil until garlic is softened and shallots are translucent. Add the wine, water, edamame, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until al dente (15-20 minutes). Drain off any excess liquid. Add herbs and garlic butter off heat.

Kabocha Squash

Slice squash in half from stem to base. Arrange on a perforated hotel pan and steam for 15 minutes. Allow to cool at room temp. Chill the squash. Then deseed using a metal spoon and peel. Apply a generous coating of the coffee rub to the squash and finish cooking in an oven at 350 degrees.

