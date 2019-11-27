Pierpont’s coffee-crusted kabocha squash
Bourbon Currants
Ingredients:
1 c. bourbon or whiskey
10 oz. currants
1/2 oz. honey
pinch of kosher salt
pinch of ground black pepper
Directions:
Combine all and cook on medium heat until whiskey has reduced to a thick syrup
Coffee Rub
Ingredients:
1 tbsp. ancho chili powder
1 tbsp. ground decaf coffee
1 tbsp. brown sugar
1 tbsp. kosher salt
Directions:
Combine and mix thoroughly
Farro
Ingredients:
10 oz. farro
Extra Virgin olive oil, as needed
2 1/2 oz. shallots
1 1/2 oz. garlic, minced
1 c. Chardonnay
1 tsp. kosher salt
Pinch of white pepper
1/4 c. edamame, shelled
1 tbsp. garlic butter
1/2 tsp. rosemary, fresh, minced
1 tbsp. Italian parsley, fresh, minced
1/2 tsp. sage, fresh, minced
Directions:
- Sauté the garlic and shallot in the olive oil until garlic is softened and shallots are translucent.
- Add the wine, water, edamame, salt and pepper and bring to a boil.
- Reduce to a simmer and cook until al dente (15-20 minutes). Drain off any excess liquid.
- Add herbs and garlic butter off heat.
Kabocha Squash
- Slice squash in half from stem to base.
- Arrange on a perforated hotel pan and steam for 15 minutes.
- Allow to cool at room temp.
- Chill the squash. Then deseed using a metal spoon and peel.
- Apply a generous coating of the coffee rub to the squash and finish cooking in an oven at 350 degrees.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.