Semi crashes into property at KCK industrial plant, critically injuring one driver

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A semitrailer has crashed into a liquid oxygen unit at an industrial plant in KCK, critically injuring one person.

KCK police say the crash happened near Fairfax Trafficway & Kindelberger Road. Police said the semi driver was taken to the hospital.

Fire, hazmat and police are on scene and are now evacuating the immediate area, as of 4:20 p.m. The Owens Corning and Kraft plants are under partial evacuations.

Officials said the area between 7th and Fairfax Trafficway and Kindleberger and Funston is temporarily closed down. The area is restricted to fire crews and law enforcement. Drivers should avoid the area.

The truck didn't have any flammables on board, police said. Details about what led up to the crash were not immediately available.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene to gather more details.

KCKFD FIRE & HAZMAT crews are on scene at 300 Kindleberger. EB & WB lanes are still closed. Tractor trailer into a liquid oxygen unit. Area is restricted to fire & law enforcement. Evacuation has started in immediate vicinity. pic.twitter.com/mL4OXZKr63 — KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) November 27, 2019

Officers working critical injury accident at 300 Sunshine. One vehicle involved. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) November 27, 2019

Semi trailer accident at 300 Kindleberger. Kindleberger is closed EB & WB lanes. Avoid the area. No injuries to report at this time. pic.twitter.com/ZYtyjaRQVA — KCK Fire Department/Morris Letcher (@KCKFDPIO) November 27, 2019