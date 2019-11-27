Stolen KCPD weapon found during rape investigation at Jackson County swingers club.

BLUE SUMMIT, Mo—Since the morning September 22nd, when five people were shot outside of the The Spott club in Blue Summit, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte, has made safety around the club on Television Place a top priority.

FOX4 learned weeks after the shooting, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office found a stolen gun on the property of the club that promotes an alternative lifestyle.

According to court records filed against club owner Jeff Cline, on the morning of October 11th, deputies executed a search warrant at the property in connection to a rape investigation.

According to court records obtained by FOX4 News, a gun was found by detectives.

Investigators say the serial numbers on the gun were scratched off when it was found, but detectives were able to trace the gun back to the Kansas City Police Department.

According to documents obtained by FOX4 from KCPD, the gun was reported stolen by an officer who worked in the department’s South patrol in September 2017.

According to the report filed with KCPD, the gun was located in the officer’s personal car when it was stolen.

In addition to the stolen gun, investigators also recovered 19 grams of meth and $17,000 in cash hidden in a secret passageway on the property.

As of now, the owner of the club, Jeff Cline is only charged with a possession of a controlled substance.

He has a court date of December 5th for that charge.

FOX4 has reached out to the Jackson County Prosector’s Office to see if more charges will be filed in connection to the stolen gun.

Kansas City police tell FOX4 they were not aware of the incident, until notified by FOX4.

They are now in the process of looking into the incident, and are launching an investigation.