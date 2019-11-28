12 years later, former Paseo Academy teammates still reunite for Thanksgiving game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of former Paseo Academy football players are working up an appetite this Thanksgiving, while also reliving their glory days on the field.

The annual football game on the Paseo Academy field is now a long-standing tradition. The event dubbed the "Turkey Bowl."

“This is our community, so we want to come back here, and fellowship with each other, every year, it’s what we do, to come together, at least for a good reason, and not a bad reason," Chriss Gibbs said, who helped organize the event.

There are no uniforms and it`s been years since high school ended for most of these men, but rain or shine, these players say they always find a way back.

“Football is going to happen. It’s an any weather sport, and we love it," Gibbs said.

Thursday morning, even though it was raining, that did not stop the show, the slick field only adding to the challenge and competitiveness of the group.

"Who still has it, who`s fell off, who has exceeded everybody`s expectations. It`s kind of a standard for everybody to stay fit so we can come back and play each other," said player, and former middle linebacker Davy King.

While some of their athletic skills may have slightly declined, their shared history remains the same.

The group says they are thankful for the fellowship, even if it is for only one day.

This is the 12th year the event has been held.