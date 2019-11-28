Bishop Miege players, coaches hope Thanksgiving practice leads to sixth consecutive state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- They've formed a modern-day football dynasty.

Over the past six years, Bishop Miege (10-2) has made it look fairly easy, but winning state championships is hard work.

Thanksgiving Day was spent in practice for Miege's five-time defending Kansas Class 4A state champions. The Stags have more or less owned Class 4A since 2014. If Miege can outmuscle Andover Central (11-1) on Saturday in Topeka, they'll tie a state record with their sixth consecutive state crown.

"We're smart enough to know, as a staff, that every team wants to be the team who beats us," Jon Holmes, Miege's eighth-year head coach, said.

This is familiar territory for Holmes. His 2019 team took a ragged road to the championship round of the playoffs, playing all but one game away from Roeland Park. His teams have never minded practicing on a holiday, since they know it means they're preparing for a weekend shot at a title.

"They understand, on Thanksgiving, we need to be practicing. It`s always a great practice with a lot of great energy because of our kids. That`s what they love," Holmes told FOX4. "That kind of shows what our team means to these families."

To add a dose of perspective, the last time Miege failed to win a state championship was 2013. The U.S. presidency has changed hands since then. Jon Holmes and his Stags have a chance to send their 26 seniors out with four state championship rings apiece. These seniors would be the third straight graduating class to do so.

"A lot of high school players can't say they`ve had one state championship," Brison Cobbins, Miege's senior running back, said. "When it's your goal to get a state championship, that`s the only thing you really expect."

"What's a big deal to me. None of my family really played sports in high school, let alone, win state championships. It's a pretty big deal to be and a pretty big deal to the team," Max Vanmeter, Miege senior defensive tackle, said.