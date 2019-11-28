Couple surprises Texas waitress who walks hours to work each day with car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas -- A Texas waitress who spends hours each day walking to and from work is about to have a little more time on her hands.

Adrianna Edwards spends a lot of her time walking around Galveston. Nearly each day, she travels 14 miles.

Over the past few weeks, she's lost 25 pounds. She's doesn't do it though to lose weight. She does it to get to work.

"So you've got to do what you got to do," Edwards said.

But the long walks are about to end, thanks to a couple who sat in her section.

Hours after leaving, the woman returned to offer Edwards a car. It was no prank.

"This morning, the first thing I did was look out my window to see if it's actually there, or if I dreamed it," Edwards said.

Walking to and from work would take her about 4.5 hours. With a vehicle, she can drive back and forth in about 30 minutes.

The couple, who wants to stay anonymous, did make one request-- that she pays it forward one day.

"I just hope that one day when I'm financially stable enough I can help somebody else in need," Edwards said.