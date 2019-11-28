Delicious Thanksgiving recipes: Pumpkin-apple mac & cheese and oatmeal cream pies with a twist

Pumpkin-apple mac & cheese

Ingredients

1lb pasta shells of your choice.

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 apple peeled and diced

2 to 3 cups spinach, chopped

1/2 cup pure pumpkin puree, not pumpkin pie filling!

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons cream or milk to desired creaminess.

cooked crispy bacon bits for garnish

Instructions

Using a large saucepan, bring heavy cream (or water) to boil and cook the shell pasta for about 8 -10 minutes. set aside. Using a medium frying pan, heat butter over medium high heat and sauté the apples for about 2 to 3 minutes. Add in the chopped spinach and cook until softened, for about 2 to 3 more minutes stirring well. Remove the mixture from heat and set aside Using the same saucepan, add the cooked pasta, pumpkin, 1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese and if necessary add more cream/milk (likely wont need to do so) Mix together until blended and all the cheese has melted and is fully incorporated, over medium high heat. Add the sautéed apples and cooked spinach into the pan and mix together again. Let cook for another minute. Remove from the heat and garnish with the cooked, crispy bacon bits and serve immediately. It’s yummy rad!!

Oatmeal cream pies with a twist

Ingredients:

1 C butter

3/4 C brown sugar

1/2 C sugar

2 eggs

1 t vanilla

1 t molasses

1 T honey

1 3/4 C flour

1 t baking soda

1/4 t pumpkin pie spice

1/2 t kosher salt

1 1/2 C quick cooking oats

