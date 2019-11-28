× Four people are safe after escaping early morning fire

OLATHE, Kan. — Firefighters were called to a home near South Montclaire and West Sheridan about 3:40 Thursday morning. When crews arrived on the scene they discovered a home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews battled the fire for nearly an hour before bringing it under control. Four adults were able to get out of the house without injury and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The house sustained heavy fire damage, the Fire Marshal is on the scene looking for the cause of the fire.