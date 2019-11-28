Karli Ritter saves the day when can opener breaks during live recipe

Posted 8:00 am, November 28, 2019, by
Data pix.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cooking for the holidays can be quite an adventure especially when you're cooking in a kitchen you're not familiar with.

While Kim Byrnes was explaining how to make a sweet potato casserole live on air in the FOX4 kitchen, the can opener Mark Alford grabbed to help open one of the cans led to a hilarious moment many have likely experienced. The aged gadget would not open the can.

Thankfully Karli Ritter had a hack to get the can of sweet potatoes, the main ingredient in Brynes' recipe, open. See the hilarious moment in the video player above.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.