Karli Ritter saves the day when can opener breaks during live recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cooking for the holidays can be quite an adventure especially when you're cooking in a kitchen you're not familiar with.

While Kim Byrnes was explaining how to make a sweet potato casserole live on air in the FOX4 kitchen, the can opener Mark Alford grabbed to help open one of the cans led to a hilarious moment many have likely experienced. The aged gadget would not open the can.

Thankfully Karli Ritter had a hack to get the can of sweet potatoes, the main ingredient in Brynes' recipe, open. See the hilarious moment in the video player above.