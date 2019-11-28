FOX4 Forecast: Wintry mix to chilly rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a small window for some wintry weather today, between 9AM-2PM. Then we have a chilly rain for the rest of the evening with highs in the mid/upper 30s. Tomorrow more rain arrives after lunch and lingers into early Saturday morning. After that we'll tell you about the active pattern that remains in place in the updated forecast here.

Joe's latest podcast: As the weather and the climate changes, an organization in Kansas City is looking at ways of adapting to the changes and work with others to try and affect ways of adapting. The group is called Climate Action KC, and this podcast is about their efforts and what they hope to achieve in our communities. I spoke with Lindsay Constance and Mike Kelly about the organization.

