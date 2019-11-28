President Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Afghanistan

Posted 1:45 pm, November 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:18PM, November 28, 2019
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump arrived in Afghanistan Thursday to pay a surprise Thanksgiving visit to US troops, his first trip to the country.

It’s the President’s second visit to US troops overseas in a war zone following a trip to Iraq at the end of last year. This visit comes amid unprecedented tensions between the President and senior military officers after the ouster of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer.

After his arrival, Trump held a bilateral meeting with the President of Afghanistan, Ashrav Ghani.

Speaking at Bagram Air Base, Trump told troops that “the Taliban wants to make a deal. We’ll see if they want to make a deal. It’s got to be a real deal, but we’ll see. But they want to make a deal.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story said First Lady Melania was with him. They’ve since said she was not with him.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.