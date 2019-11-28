Signs spread hope through Lee’s Summit neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- When you drive through Jennifer Hunsinger's Lee's Summit neighborhood signs with uplifting expressions provide the perfect pick me up. At least, that's the hope.

"If they're having a bad day, driving on my street, not having a good day and they see these signs of encouragement that they have the power to change their attitude, make their day better, make their day the best day ever," Hunsinger said.

"I just like to make people smile," 14-year-old Charlotte Hunsinger said.

They built Project Happiness LSMO from the ground up in 2016 after hearing negativity surrounding the presidential election.

"When you would talk about politics people were on opposite sides and really butted heads and it bothered us," Hunsinger said.

So instead of putting out signs promoting a political party, you'll see sayings of encouragement and kindness. No mater which side of the street or aisle you're on.

"People slow down and then they'll like tell us how it like impacts their life and stuff," Charlotte said.

From designing 40 signs to now more than 200, Hungsinger says they cover a miles worth of front yards - even reaching downtown Lee's Summit.

She's thankful her kids get to know their neighbors, who were once strangers.

"We've met some wonderful neighbors that we now call friends that's the best part," Hunsinger said. "And teaching them the social skills - they're not on their screens."

The Hunsingers don't stop spreading kindness once the signs are in the ground. Project Happiness LSMO is a nonprofit that helps people across the city.

"In the spring time we helped the Langsford Youth Home and we had an Easter egg hunt and Easter baskets for the boys which was really fun.

They also adopted eight seniors in the area and bought Christmas gifts on a shopping spree. The money was from selling the $4 signs.

"It's really nice to know that like I'm making a difference in the world," Charlotte said. "Even though I'm young. I can still make a difference."

Project Happiness LSMO is hosting an event to meet Santa December 7 on NE Bristol Dr.

Visit Project Happiness LSMO on Facebook for more information and ways to donate.