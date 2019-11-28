Strong winds destroy ‘Tribute Tree’ at popular Knob Noster Christmas display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. – A Christmas military display that thousands of people across the metro visit in Knob Noster will be missing its main attraction this year.

David Grygierczyk and his wife Donna have been putting up Christmas displays in their yard since the 1980s. Their show is called the Country Acres Christmas Lights.

“They went from static display to animated displays to computerized,” Grygierczyk said. “In 2009, we went all computerized.”

The Grygierczyks most treasured and largest design was the “Tribute Tree,” a 62-foot-tall lighted structure that pays tribute to the men and women who serve and protect America, including first responders. They installed it two years ago.

“It’s our way of showing our thanks to them for what they do for us,” Grygierczyk said.

Late Tuesday, 60 mile per hour winds blew through Knob Noster, knocking the structure and destroyed it

“It was very well built, lots of guide wires and concrete, pretty solid but unfortunately the wind got the best of it,” Grygierczyk said. “You can’t control Mother Nature.”

Grygierczyk said the “Tribute Tree,” valued at $15,000, was special for many reasons, but mostly because families could view the show from underneath it.

“You have to see it to feel it,” he said. “We had a mom and her son laying on the blanket looking up there and it’s a heartwarming feeling to watch that.”

The Grygierczyks aren’t letting Mother Nature’s fury kill their holiday spirit. David, who is an Air Force Veteran, has since replaced the “Tribute Tree” with metal artwork.

“We’re trying to overcome and adapt,” he said. “Next year [the artwork] will likely have lights behind them to give them some effect.”

The rest of the yard displays weren’t damaged and still put on an impressive show. They’re computerized with more than 12,000 LED lights and tens of thousands of pixels that can create just about anything.

“Losing the ‘Tribute Tree’ doesn’t shut our show down,” Grygierczyk said.

The Grygierczyks don’t charge people to see their half hour shows, but any donations they do receive goes directly to charities in Knob Noster.

“It’s all about the kids and bringing joy to their faces when some of them don’t have anything else but this,” Grygierczyk said.

The Grygierczyks plan to build a new “Tribute Tree” by next year.

Their light show runs through New Years Day. You can find more information about times and location by clicking here.