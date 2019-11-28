Thanksgiving is just another day on the job for Olathe firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- It may be Thanksgiving, but for some Olathe firefighters, it's just another day on the job. A holiday filled with emergency runs namely putting out house fires and responding to car crashes.

"It's not easy. Especially at the beginning but you get used to it," Olathe Fire Department Captain, Paul Craft said.

In between all the calls, they still make time to celebrate thanksgiving together as a family.

"Sometimes our daily routines are changed a little bit due to holiday practices. cooking, using turkey friers. It feels like people are out on the road more for holiday travel," Olathe Fire Department Battalion Chief Kiel Mason said.

On the menu Thanksgiving night -- prime rib, green been casserole and mac n' cheese.

"We make a holiday meal at the station. We treat it like any other family treats their holiday. We just make a bigger meal than normal," Mason said.

Olathe firefighters understands working holidays comes with the job. They say it's days like this, that make them cherish family even more.

"This is my second family and I think everybody else feels that way," Craft said. "We spend one third of our lives together. We enjoy being together on the holidays."