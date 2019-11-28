Thursday’s Child: 10-year-old with special needs just wants a family for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- This month our Thursday's Child is Jay'Vion, a 10-year-old boy hoping to find a family for the holidays.

Jay'Vion's favorite holiday is Christmas, so FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt decided the best way to get in the spirit was to go on a holiday adventure he will never forget, including a special visitor.

The day after Thanksgiving is one of Fulk Farms busiest days of the year, so we took Jay'Vion to get his tree a little early.

We climbed through the rows of trees to look at each one trying to figure out which one is right for him. We looked at big ones, small ones, bushy ones and ones fit for Charlie Brown. After all, you have to make sure your choice is the right one for you.

Then we chopped it down, carried it back and Jay'Vion got to ride the tractor to the top of the hill with his special tree.

Jay'Vion is 10 years old, but almost 11. He's been in foster care for eight years.

He has special needs, but that doesn't make hanging out with him any less fun. He was born with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, but loves to laugh. More importantly, he's polite, he listens when he needs to, and he likes to help.

Cutting down a Christmas tree is something he'd never done before, but he hopes his future family will continue to do things like this with him.

Now, what is Christmas without some presents?

Zona Rosa wanted to show Jay'Vion what the season is all about and gave him $100 to pick out some toys. He went through the toy store looking at everything very carefully. Ultimately he got a light-saber, Legos, a Black Panther mask, a football and the most important selection -- a Nerf gun.

He loves to dance, be a good friend, play games, make jokes and watch cartoons.

Jay'Vion's favorite part of his day was getting to meet Santa one-on-one in Zona Rosa's Sensitive Santa experience. He flew all the way from the North Pole to meet Jay'Vion and sit with him.

When he saw Santa, Jay'Vion jumped with happiness and surprise. Santa gave him a Build-a-Bear of his own and a hug before Santa had to go back to the North Pole and get ready for Christmas.

He asked for a video game and a bicycle, but more than anything Jay'Vion said for Christmas he would like parents that would love him unconditionally forever.

Jay'Vion has four other siblings, but they were already adopted together by another family without him. Now he's hoping someone this Christmas will see adding him to their family will be the best gift they've ever received.

Thank you for supporting Thursday's Child because all children deserve a family.

Want to adopt Jay'Vion?

If you're interested in learning more about how to adopt these kids, or would like to contribute to their "One Small Wish," please get in touch with Megan Fisher, the Adoption Coordinator for Jackson County at 816-889-2144.

"One Small Wish"

Each month we grant "One Small Wish" to say thank you to the kids for opening up their hearts to us. For November, Jump City in Belton, Mo. gave Jay'Vion passes for him to jump all the way into Christmas.

Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Missouri?

Cornerstones of Care specializes in Standard and Career Foster Licenses at 1-855-SRV-KIDS (855-778-5437) or visit their website.

Crittenton Children's Center (Saint Luke's) focuses on medical homes, homes that can accommodate sibling groups, and homes for older youth (age 12 and up). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Virginia Fatseas at (816) 986-5209

Missouri Alliance offers elevated needs training (Level A & B) to our Resource Families. They also train our foster parents in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) as well as SOS (Signs of Safety). If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Karie Scott-Roark email: KRoark@MA-CF.org.

Great Circle Behavioral Health for Children & Families does foster care licensing for prospective foster parents. If you are interested in learning more about this organization please reach out to Jaqueline Brown at (816) 255-1503 or Jacqueline.Brown@greatcircle.org



Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Kansas?

You can find out more through these resources:

KVC Kansas To become an adoptive parent you can find more information by calling (888) 655-5500. To become a foster parent you can sign up for a class or learn more through their website.

Cornerstones of Care To become an adoptive or foster parent you can contact Denise Gibson at (913) 209-5923 or email her at denise.gibson@cornerstonesofcare.org.



Want to see more children who are looking for a family?

Want to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster children in the metro?

According to CASA's website, a court appointed special advocate make a life-changing different for children who have experienced abuse or neglect. Each volunteer is appointed by a judge to advocate for a child's best interest in court.

Their volunteers help judges develop a fuller picture of each child's life. Their advocacy enables judges to make the most well-informed decision for each child.

Missouri

Jackson County CASA

Clay County CASA: To volunteer with Clay County CASA, contact the Program Director, Ashley Zugelter, at 816-736-8400 or email ashley.zugelter@courts.mo.gov.

CASA of Lafayette & Saline Counties: To volunteer with 15th Judicial Circuit CASA, contact the Executive Director, Robin McGinnity Connelly, at 660-259-2590 or email casarobin@yahoo.com. You can also visit their Facebook page.

Kansas

CASA of Wyandotte & Johnson Counties

CASA of Atchison & Leavenworth Counties: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Kelly Meyer, at (913) 651-6440 or email her at Lv1casa@sbcglobal.net.

Douglas County CASA: To volunteer contact the Executive Director, Diana Frederick, at (785) 832-5172 or email her at dfrederick@douglas-county.com.

Want to reach out to Sherae?

For business inquiries or questions that are unable to be answered through this article, you can reach out to Sherae Honeycutt, the host of Thursday's Child, by email at sherae.honeycutt@fox4kc.com.