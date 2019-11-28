Tom Watson’s wife, Hilary, dies at age 63 after battle with pancreatic cancer

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Tom Watson, Captain of the United States and wife Hilary arrive at Edinburgh Airport ahead of the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles on September 22, 2014 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

STILWELL, Kan. — Hilary Watson, wife of golf great Tom Watson has died after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Golf Digest.

According to the report, the Watsons flew back to their home in Stilwell, Kansas last Saturday so Hilary could enter into in hospice care. Hilary remained there until she passed just before midnight Thursday.

The family will hold a memorial service Dec. 4 in Leawood, Kansas. It will be held at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to the Children’s Bereavement Camp of Crossroads Hospice Kansas or to United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, according to Golfweek.

